Woman denies threatening to shoot alleged kidnap victim

Published: 3:55 PM September 7, 2021

A Suffolk woman accused of kidnapping a man who allegedly stole money from her has denied holding a pair of scissors near his face and threatening to shoot him.

Selena Parker told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court she had been angry and upset when the alleged victim took money out of her bank account without permission.

She admitted slapping his face after he admitted spending the money on drugs but denied he had been forced into her car and kept at a flat in The Elms, Brandon, against his will.

Parker, 35, of High Street, Brandon, Dominic McArdle, 35, of London Road, Ipswich, and Ashley Stuhler, 33, of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, have denied kidnapping the man in May last year

It has been alleged that the man was forced to get into Parker’s car and was kept in a flat in The Elms, Brandon, against his will for more than six hours until police officers armed with TASERS went to the building.

Parker told the court that the man had said he wanted to get her money back and had willingly got into her car and gone to the flat in The Elms so that he could make telephone calls to try and get money to repay her.

Parker said she had not heard anyone threaten the man or assault him.

Giving evidence Stuhler said he’d been in a relationship with Parker at the time of the alleged kidnap and had been angry when he heard the alleged victim had taken money from her bank account, leaving her without money to buy food and pay for electricity.

He denied forcing the alleged victim to get into a car and holding him against his will in a flat in Brandon.

He admitted hitting the alleged victim on the side of the head after learning he’d spent Parker’s money on cocaine.

Stuhler denied telling the alleged victim’s mother that he was going to hurt her son.

He said at one stage he saw the alleged victim bleeding from a cut near his eye but didn’t see how it had happened.

He admitted saying he was going to kill the man but said he hadn’t meant it and it was something he had said because he was angry.

He said there had been a lot of shouting and arguing in the flat but the alleged victim hadn’t been in any danger.

The trial continues.