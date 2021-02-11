News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two to appear in court over alleged sheep attacks

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:48 PM February 11, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

Two people will appear in court in Ipswich over the alleged Brantham attacks - Credit: IAN BURT

A man and a woman are due to appear in court over alleged dog attacks on sheep – which left six sheep needing to be put down.

The court summons comes following four incidents in Brantham in August and September last year.

The first, on August 9, resulted in two sheep being so severely injured that they both needed to be put down, while a second attack on two sheep on August 22 saw another put to sleep.

Another, which happened at some point between August 30 and 31, saw a further two sheep needing to be euthanised. The final incident, which happened on September 11, saw two badly injured ewes badly injured. One of them was put down.

Following an investigation by the Rural Wildlife Policing Team, a 40-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man – both from the Manningtree area – have been summonsed in relation to four counts of being in charge of a dog and worrying livestock, and four counts of criminal damage.

They will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on March 23.

Most Read

  1. 1 Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures
  2. 2 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
  3. 3 Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?
  1. 4 East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections
  2. 5 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
  3. 6 Where are coronavirus rates declining the most in Suffolk?
  4. 7 Suffolk could see 'coldest night in 10 years' as temperatures plummet
  5. 8 Covid rates in Suffolk continue to fall but parts of Essex still above national average
  6. 9 Look at these amazing igloos built in the Suffolk snow
  7. 10 Suffolk Butchers hit by Facebook scam attempts

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow drifts have accumulated to great heights in east Suffolk, pictured is Leiston Road in Aldeburgh

Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Bin crews struggled to complete their rounds in the snow. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Refuse collectors in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Snowdrifts are piling higher than ploughs in Suffolk as Storm Darcy continues to batter the county's roads

Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon