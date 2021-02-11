Two to appear in court over alleged sheep attacks

Published: 2:48 PM February 11, 2021

Two people will appear in court in Ipswich over the alleged Brantham attacks

A man and a woman are due to appear in court over alleged dog attacks on sheep – which left six sheep needing to be put down.

The court summons comes following four incidents in Brantham in August and September last year.

The first, on August 9, resulted in two sheep being so severely injured that they both needed to be put down, while a second attack on two sheep on August 22 saw another put to sleep.

Another, which happened at some point between August 30 and 31, saw a further two sheep needing to be euthanised. The final incident, which happened on September 11, saw two badly injured ewes badly injured. One of them was put down.

Following an investigation by the Rural Wildlife Policing Team, a 40-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man – both from the Manningtree area – have been summonsed in relation to four counts of being in charge of a dog and worrying livestock, and four counts of criminal damage.

They will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on March 23.