Attempter killer to serve 20 years, after he laughed as he drove at victims

Published: 3:15 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM April 20, 2021

A Clacton man who laughed as he drove a car at four people has been jailed for 20 years.

Brett Hart, 38, of Elmden Court, Clacton, was jailed on Monday after being found guilty of attempted murder of one victim, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to two further victims. He was also found guilty of driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

On the evening of August 25 2020, police were called to Hart’s house after reports of several people armed with baseball bats trying to get in to attack him.

When officers arrived, they found an injured teenage girl on the ground, two injured men and another teenage girl who had been injured.

As the victims tried to leave the area, Hart got into the driver’s seat of a VW Golf and accelerated towards one of the teenagers, clipping her legs with such force that she spun round and fell to the ground.

The car then hit one of the men on his back causing him to roll over the bonnet, before it struck the second female on the back of her legs.

As she collapsed, Hart reversed to hit her a second time, forcing her under the car where she lay screaming for help.

The second man who had gone to her aid was also hit by the car, as Hart was heard laughing. He then drove away from the scene.

Hart was later arrested and his car was seized for forensic examination.

He was found guilty after a two-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court before being sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars on Monday, April 19.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder and was given a further five-year sentence for each of the attempted grievous bodily harm offences and six months for the driving offences. The sentences will run concurrently.

Hart’s partner, Rebecca Grant, of Mendlesham Close, Clacton, was also on trial for perverting the course of justice. She was found not guilty at the direction of the judge.

Detective Constable Darren Buckingham, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrific, deliberate attempt by Hart to seriously hurt four people, and will have a lasting impact on the victims, both mentally and physically. He had no regard for his victims and has been punished for his actions.

“Hart was not someone who needed to be protected, but needed to be brought to justice and thankfully this is the case.”



