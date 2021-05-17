Burglar jailed for seven years after 100mph police chase
- Credit: Essex Police
A burglar who carried out eight raids has been jailed for seven years - after trying to escape from police in a 100mph pursuit.
Brett Parker stole eight cars - including a Mercedes, a Renault Capture, an Audi AS, an Audi A1, a Nissan Qashqai, a Kia Proceed, a Toyota AYGO and a Volvo V60 - during the burglaries between January 31 and March 5 this year.
The 25-year-old, of Blackborne Road, Dagenham, targeted five homes in Braintree and three homes in Chelmsford.
Parker was caught on dashcam footage installed in the Toyota and was identified by officers on Wednesday, March 5.
He was arrested following a pursuit after he was spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes in Romford. The vehicle was being driven by police at speeds of over 100mph.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and driving dangerously.
Parker has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for the burglary offences and one year for the dangerous driving offence.
The sentences will run concurrently.
He was also disqualified from driving for three years and six months and he will have to take a new driving test before being allowed back on the roads.
Det Con Gemma White, of Essex Police, who led the investigation into Parker’s crimes, said: “Parker has received a sentence which is proportionate to his crimes.
“Burglary is one of Essex Police’s priority areas.
"This crime type has a significant impact on the wellbeing and safety of our victims whose homes are broken into and we work tirelessly to get justice for victims."