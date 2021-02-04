Published: 8:03 AM February 4, 2021

A brick was thrown at a van on the A12 near Witham. - Credit: Essex Police

A driver's vehicle has been damaged after a brick was thrown at its windscreen while travelling on the A12 near Witham.

Essex Police is looking to trace drivers who may have dashcam footage of an incident, where a brick was thrown at a van on the dual carriageway.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the A12 at Rivenhall End, near Witham, at around 4.25pm on Monday, January 25.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police quoting the reference 42/13779/21 via its website or call 101.