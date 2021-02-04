News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Van struck by brick while driving along A12

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 8:03 AM February 4, 2021   
A brick was thrown at a van on the A12 near Witham.

A brick was thrown at a van on the A12 near Witham. - Credit: Essex Police

A driver's vehicle has been damaged after a brick was thrown at its windscreen while travelling on the A12 near Witham. 

Essex Police is looking to trace drivers who may have dashcam footage of an incident, where a brick was thrown at a van on the dual carriageway.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the A12 at Rivenhall End, near Witham, at around 4.25pm on Monday, January 25. 

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police quoting the reference 42/13779/21 via its website or call 101.

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Football | Live

Deadline Day Recap: Town complete two signings as McGavin heads out on loan

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon