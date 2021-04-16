Car collides with lollipop lady outside Colchester primary school
Published: 3:25 PM April 16, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A lollipop lady suffered bruising after being struck by a car outside a school in Colchester.
Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision in Brinkley Lane at some point between 3pm and 3.15pm on Wednesday.
The incident happened at the junction with Derwent Road, outside Brinkley Grove Primary School.
The crossing warden was knocked to the ground and sustained bruising.
The driver of the vehicle, a man, initially stopped before driving off towards Severalls Lane.
The woman was wearing high-visibility clothing at the time of the incident.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage of the area are urged to contact Essex Police's Road Crime Support Team on 101.
Most Read
- 1 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
- 2 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
- 3 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
- 4 Ipswich Town owner Johnson close to adding another club to his portfolio
- 5 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
- 6 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
- 7 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
- 8 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
- 9 Next steps outlined for decision on A12 traffic light plans
- 10 Bar linked to ‘serious crime’ can re-open weeks after licence suspended