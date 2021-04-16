Car collides with lollipop lady outside Colchester primary school

Published: 3:25 PM April 16, 2021

A lollipop lady suffered bruising after being struck by a car outside a school in Colchester.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision in Brinkley Lane at some point between 3pm and 3.15pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the junction with Derwent Road, outside Brinkley Grove Primary School.

The crossing warden was knocked to the ground and sustained bruising.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, initially stopped before driving off towards Severalls Lane.

The woman was wearing high-visibility clothing at the time of the incident.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage of the area are urged to contact Essex Police's Road Crime Support Team on 101.