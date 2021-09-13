Trial date set for man accused of manslaughter

Published: 11:30 AM September 13, 2021

Brodie Groome's trial at Ipswich Crown Court will start next week - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 26-year-old Essex man accused of manslaughter following an alleged assault in Colchester town centre is due to get underway next week.

Brodie Groome, of Sydney Street, Brightlingsea, has pleaded not guilty to unlawfully killing Steven Warburton from Bristol on August 19 last year.

He was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Warburton following an incident in Vineyard Street, Colchester.

However, Mr Warburton, 46, died three weeks later in Queen’s Hospital in Romford and Groome was subsequently charged with manslaughter.

Groome’s trial is due to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 20).

Groome appeared at a pre-trial hearing at the court on Monday (September 13) via a prison video link.