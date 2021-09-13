Trial date set for man accused of manslaughter
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a 26-year-old Essex man accused of manslaughter following an alleged assault in Colchester town centre is due to get underway next week.
Brodie Groome, of Sydney Street, Brightlingsea, has pleaded not guilty to unlawfully killing Steven Warburton from Bristol on August 19 last year.
He was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Warburton following an incident in Vineyard Street, Colchester.
However, Mr Warburton, 46, died three weeks later in Queen’s Hospital in Romford and Groome was subsequently charged with manslaughter.
Groome’s trial is due to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 20).
Groome appeared at a pre-trial hearing at the court on Monday (September 13) via a prison video link.
Most Read
- 1 Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall
- 2 Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates
- 3 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to Bolton
- 4 Teenagers arrested in murder probe after man, 21, dies from stab wound
- 5 Severe delays on A12 after lorry overturns
- 6 Look inside village home with built-in coffee shop on the market for £1.5m
- 7 New primary school to open in Stowmarket named after female astronomer
- 8 North Stander: Talk of sacking Cook is absolutely ridiculous
- 9 WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe
- 10 World's largest container ship docks at Port of Felixstowe