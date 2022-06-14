Man and girl, 16, charged with hunting a fox with dogs

Two people have been charged after an incident in Coggeshall last year (file photo) - Credit: robert mckenna

Two people from the Bures area will appear in court charged in connection with cruelty to a fox.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday, December 4 last year in the Coggeshall area, Essex Police said.

Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team launched an investigation after receiving reports of animal cruelty.

Paul O’Shea, 49, from Mount Bures, has been charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

A 16-year-old girl from the Bures area has also been charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs.

They are due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 22.