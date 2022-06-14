News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man and girl, 16, charged with hunting a fox with dogs

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:35 PM June 14, 2022
Foxes are increasingly likely to be seen in urban areas and will certainly feature strongly in the P

Two people have been charged after an incident in Coggeshall last year (file photo) - Credit: robert mckenna

Two people from the Bures area will appear in court charged in connection with cruelty to a fox.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday, December 4 last year in the Coggeshall area, Essex Police said.

Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team launched an investigation after receiving reports of animal cruelty.

Paul O’Shea, 49, from Mount Bures, has been charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

A 16-year-old girl from the Bures area has also been charged with hunting a wild animal with dogs.

They are due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 22.

Suffolk Live News
Essex Live News
Sudbury News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

A former care home has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Frinton-on-Sea

Essex Live News

Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Updated

Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon