News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Girl, 16, suffers cut to head after being struck by bottle at festival

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:38 PM July 19, 2022
The incident happened at the Bures Music Festival held on land off Nayland Road

The incident happened at the Bures Music Festival held on land off Nayland Road - Credit: Google Maps

A 16-year-old girl suffered a cut to the head after being struck by a glass bottle at a music festival in Bures.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Friday, July 8 on the green at the Bures Music Festival in Nayland Road, Suffolk police said.

The victim was sitting with a group of friends when she was struck on the head by a glass cider bottle.

She suffered a small laceration and required medical treatment. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 43129/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Babergh News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after being closed in both directions following 'serious' crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two people have been detained after the air ambulance was called to an incident in Bures, near Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called to 'incident' as two people detained by police

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Google maps view of the site

Housing News

Village homes plans refused over car use

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon