Girl, 16, suffers cut to head after being struck by bottle at festival

The incident happened at the Bures Music Festival held on land off Nayland Road - Credit: Google Maps

A 16-year-old girl suffered a cut to the head after being struck by a glass bottle at a music festival in Bures.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Friday, July 8 on the green at the Bures Music Festival in Nayland Road, Suffolk police said.

The victim was sitting with a group of friends when she was struck on the head by a glass cider bottle.

She suffered a small laceration and required medical treatment.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 43129/22.