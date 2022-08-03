News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Home targeted by vandals as windows smashed in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:50 AM August 3, 2022
Windows were smashed at a home in Bures Road in Assington

Windows were smashed at a home in Bures Road in Assington - Credit: Google Maps

A home was targeted by vandals after windows were smashed at a home in west Suffolk.

The criminal damage was committed in Bures Road between 8.50am and 6pm on Thursday, July 28.

According to Suffolk police, two windows were smashed at the address, but there were no signs of forced entry.

After the incident, patrols in the area have been stepped up, police say.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/48609/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Fire crews attend the scene of a field fire in Wades Lanes, Chelmondiston. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

'Frightening' moment single spark turns into field fire menacing cottages

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A farm reservoir on James Foskett Farms

Suffolk's farm reservoirs run dry as July heatwave takes its toll

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Halesworth town centre in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police release CCTV after woman attacks man in east Suffolk town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A west Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England

Suffolk Live News

'Charmingly eccentric' Suffolk vineyard named one of the best in England

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon