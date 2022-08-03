Home targeted by vandals as windows smashed in west Suffolk

Windows were smashed at a home in Bures Road in Assington - Credit: Google Maps

A home was targeted by vandals after windows were smashed at a home in west Suffolk.

The criminal damage was committed in Bures Road between 8.50am and 6pm on Thursday, July 28.

According to Suffolk police, two windows were smashed at the address, but there were no signs of forced entry.

After the incident, patrols in the area have been stepped up, police say.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/48609/22.