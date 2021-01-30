Burglar admits stealing purse from elderly woman's home
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A burglar has admitted stealing a purse from the home of an elderly woman in west Suffolk.
Jon Round, of Longford Street, Middlesbrough, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday via video link from HMP Durham and pleaded guilty to the burglary on December 14, 2018.
The court heard that Round stole a purse and its contents from the home of the lady in Banham Drive, Sudbury.
But Round's barrister, Peter Sabiston, requested that the case be sent to Teesside Crown Court for sentence to tie in with another robbery offence which his client also admitted on August 24, 2020.
Judge Emma Peters was in agreement and transferred the sentencing hearing to Teesside Crown Court on a date to be fixed.
Judge Peters told Round it was "a really serious burglary" involving an elderly and vulnerable woman, but ultimately, it would be up to the judge in Teesside to decide his fate.
