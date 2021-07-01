Group of six burglars raid perfume shelves from Sudbury Boots store

Published: 1:22 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM July 1, 2021

Burglars raided the Market Hill branch of Boots in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A group of six burglars broke into a Boots store and stole a large amount of perfume and aftershave.

The thieves targeted the Boots store in Market Hill, Sudbury, shortly after 3.40am on Thursday, July 1.

They set off the burglar alarm after forcing entry into the store but still managed to get away with a "large quantity" of perfume and aftershave.

It is believed the group ran from the scene before being driven away in a grey Ford Galaxy.

Police were quick to attend and search the area but were unable to find any of the burglars.

Witnesses, or those who heard or saw anything suspicious at the time, are asked to call West CID at Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/35249/21.

Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.