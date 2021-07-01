Group of six burglars raid perfume shelves from Sudbury Boots store
- Credit: Google Maps
A group of six burglars broke into a Boots store and stole a large amount of perfume and aftershave.
The thieves targeted the Boots store in Market Hill, Sudbury, shortly after 3.40am on Thursday, July 1.
They set off the burglar alarm after forcing entry into the store but still managed to get away with a "large quantity" of perfume and aftershave.
It is believed the group ran from the scene before being driven away in a grey Ford Galaxy.
Police were quick to attend and search the area but were unable to find any of the burglars.
Witnesses, or those who heard or saw anything suspicious at the time, are asked to call West CID at Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/35249/21.
Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
- 2 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
- 3 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
- 4 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
- 5 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
- 6 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
- 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
- 8 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
- 9 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
- 10 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road