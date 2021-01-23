Burglars steal cigarettes in Essex Co-op raid
- Credit: Google
Police are hunting a car used by burglars who stole a large quantity of cigarettes from an Essex Co-op.
Officers were contacted shortly before 12.45pm on Tuesday, January 19 after two men were seen smashing a glass window at the East of England Co-op store in East Street, Coggeshall, near Colchester.
After taking the cigarettes, the burglars were seen leaving in a silver or grey car, which was believed to be either a Vauxhall Corsa or a Honda.
The car was seen travelling along East Street, Bridge Street and Scrips Road, and was last seen in Cut Hedge Lane, heading towards Bradwell.
Essex Police are keen to speak to any residents along this route who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage from around the time of the burglary.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and has dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Braintree local policing team on 101, quoting reference 42/9823/21.
People can also submit a report online via the force's website or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
