Valuables taken from safe after break-in at east Suffolk home

A burglar broke into a home in east Suffolk and stole valuables from a safe inside the property.

The incident happened sometime between 9.05am and 11.55am on Friday, October 14 in Dunwich Road, Westleton.

According to Suffolk police, a window was broken to gain access to the home while the residents were out.

When they returned, they discovered an untidy search had been carried out and valuables had been taken from a safe.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/65921/22.