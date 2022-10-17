News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Valuables taken from safe after break-in at east Suffolk home

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:54 AM October 17, 2022
The incident happened in Dunwich Road, Westleton

The incident happened in Dunwich Road, Westleton

A burglar broke into a home in east Suffolk and stole valuables from a safe inside the property.

The incident happened sometime between 9.05am and 11.55am on Friday, October 14 in Dunwich Road, Westleton.

According to Suffolk police, a window was broken to gain access to the home while the residents were out.

When they returned, they discovered an untidy search had been carried out and valuables had been taken from a safe.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/65921/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

