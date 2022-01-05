Tools, cash and handbag stolen during overnight burglary

Number of tools, cash and a handbag have been stolen from a property in Troston near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A number of tools, cash and a handbag have been stolen from a property in Troston, with police appealing for information.

The burglary took place between 11pm Thursday, December and 6am Friday, December 31 at a property in Common Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person has gained entry to a home via a front door. A vehicle was entered and a handbag containing cash was stolen.

"A cart lodge was entered and a number of tools were stolen."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk West CID Team 3, quoting crime reference number: 37/73956/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.