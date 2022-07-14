Trial of man accused of sexual activity with 14-year-old girl begins

Michael Savage, from Burwell, has gone on trial accused of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has gone on trial accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Newmarket four years ago.

Michael Savage, 34, of Garden Court, Burwell, is facing two charges of engaging in sexual activity with a girl during 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to both.

Opening the prosecution case at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, barrister Richard Potts told the jury that Savage first met the schoolgirl in a shop.

Mr Potts said Savage gave the girl a cigarette and they started chatting.

He then allegedly put his number in the girl's phone and the pair started communicating.

Savage later met the girl in a park in Newmarket and is alleged to have had sex with her, Mr Potts told the jury.

The court heard he then met the schoolgirl again and allegedly had sex with her a second time.

Attempts were made by the girl's family to stop her from seeing Savage, the jury heard.

Mr Potts said Savage also bought the girl an iPhone from a shop in Newmarket to communicate with her as her own phone was an older model.

The iPhone was analysed by police and revealed that a phone number saved on the device had a picture of Savage.

In police interview, Savage told officers the girl told him she was 16, and thought she looked about that age, but denied having sex with her, Mr Potts told the court.

He said he had only ever given her one cigarette, and did not look at her in any sexual way.

Savage said the schoolgirl had kissed him once on the cheek.

He admitted buying her an iPhone because he felt sorry that she had an older phone.

But he denied sending messages to the phone, and said his mobile phone had been stolen from his bag.

"The prosecution say that that is simply untrue," Mr Potts told the jury.

Mr Potts added: "She was just 14. The law is there to protect children."

Following the opening, the jury watched a video interview with the schoolgirl where she outlined the alleged offences.

The trial continues.