A driver has been arrested after being found four times the legal limit in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested after they were found to be four times the legal limit.

Officers arrested the driver near Bury St Edmunds on Friday evening (December 3).

Police responded following reports a vehicle was seen being driven dangerously on the A134 in Sicklesmere.

Call received yesterday evening with concerns for a vehicle driving dangerously. Subject vehicle stopped on #A134 at #Sicklesmere #BSE. Driver has been #arrested and has given a reading of 4 times the legal limit! #fatal4 #PC700 #PC252 pic.twitter.com/q2ml5donG6 — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) December 4, 2021

In a tweet, Bury St Edmunds Police said the driver was arrested after being found four times over the limit.