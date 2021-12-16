News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Heroin addict cuckooed in own home avoids jail

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM December 16, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gavin Crosson was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A heroin addict who got involved in drug dealing after being cuckooed in his Bury St Edmunds home has been handed a suspended sentence. 

Gavin Crosson, 43, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday having previously pleaded to being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and cocaine.

Crosson pleaded guilty on the basis that he was addicted to heroin at the time and his home was cuckooed, Philip Farr, prosecuting, told the court. 

Crosson was stopped by police on June 19, 2020, in an area in Bury St Edmunds known for drug use, Mr Farr said. 

He was told he would need to be strip searched at the police station but Crosson advised officers that he was happy for this to take place at his home in The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds. 

When officers asked if there was anyone else at his home, Crosson told them he had a friend staying from London called James but did not know his last name. 

Officers were suspicious and when they got to the property they saw a curtain twitching before a man ran out of the front door, Mr Farr told the court. 

The man, Yai Lual, was caught and both men were then arrested and searched. 

Two mobile phones were seized from the property and police found cling film, a bank card and £1,100 in cash. 

Messages indicative of drug dealing were found on the phone, which appeared to have been used by both men, Mr Farr said. 

A further phone belonging to Crosson revealed messages indicating that he was working as a low-level runner, the court heard. 

In police interview, Crosson told officers he had first met Lual at a party in 2019 and he would often stay at his address and give him drugs. 

He said he did not feel safe at the address and wanted to get clear of drugs. 

Crosson had no previous convictions for drugs, the court heard. 

Jude Durr, for Crosson, said his client was being cuckooed by the co-defendant and had "the good sense to make full admissions in his interview". 

Mr Durr said although Crosson was 43 years old, he had displayed "a certain level of naivety". 

Crosson has since changed his life, and has made a fresh start, Mr Durr added. 

Judge David Pugh sentenced Crosson to two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with up to 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement. 

Lual, who did not attend the hearing, will be sentenced at a later date. 


Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

