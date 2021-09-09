News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cocaine-fuelled motorcycle rider took police on high-speed chase

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM September 9, 2021    Updated: 10:29 AM September 9, 2021
Marc Earthy came off his bike on Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds

Earthy fell off his bike on Newmarket Road, Bury St Edmunds

A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase around Bury St Edmunds while high on cocaine before eventually falling off his bike, a court has heard. 

Police had noticed Marc Earthy, 41, riding a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle on January 30 this year around 3.30pm and watched him accelerate quickly at a junction, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard. 

Officers then saw Earthy stop and interact with a known drug user and activated their blue lights, Lesla Small, prosecutor, told magistrates. 

But Earthy did not stop and rode away on the motorbike, travelling on the wrong side of the road and reaching speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone. 

Police then decided the pursuit was too dangerous and brought a stop to the chase, Ms Small said. 

Another police officer took up a position on Newmarket Road and it was there that Earthy lost control of the bike and fell off. 

An ambulance was called and he was taken to West Suffolk Hospital. 

A blood sample was taken at the hospital and Earthy was found to have 470 microgrammes of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system. The legal limit is 50ug/L. 

Earthy was questioned by officers but gave a no comment interview. 

Earthy, of Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to drug driving and driving without due care and attention before magistrates on Wednesday. 

The court heard that Earthy has a relevant previous conviction for excess alcohol in 2014 - which means he will face a minimum three-year driving ban. 

Claire Lockwood, mitigating, said Earthy panicked when he saw police as he was in possession of cocaine. 

Ms Lockwood said Earthy swallowed the cocaine after he came off the bike which would have affected the blood reading at the hospital. 

She said it "made him feel very unwell" but he admitted he was using cocaine at the time. 

Earthy has since sought help from rehabilitation charity Turning Point, Ms Lockwood added. 

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and adjourned sentence until October 8. 

Earthy was granted unconditional bail but was handed an interim driving qualification ahead of his sentencing. 


South East Suffolk Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News

