Man crashed dad's Vauxhall into Audi A4 in Bury St Edmunds

Paul Ah-Choon was jailed for 14 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Bury St Edmunds man who took his dad's car without permission before crashing it into a parked car has been jailed.

Paul Ah-Choon, 30, took his father's red Vauxhall as well as £140 which was in an envelope next to the car keys on Tuesday, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

While driving to his ex-partner's address around 2.15am, Ah-Choon hit a silver Audi A4 in Coppers Close and failed to stop following the crash, Colette Harper, prosecuting, told the court.

The crash caused damage to both the Vauxhall and the Audi, Mrs Harper told Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Police were called and Ah-Choon was stopped by officers in Risbygate Street and was found in possession of the money.

He did not have a valid driving licence and was not insured on his dad's car.

Ah-Choon was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

While in custody, officers attempted to restrain him and this resulted in injuries to a female officer.

She suffered bruising and swelling to her hand as a result of the incident.

Ah-Choon, who was living with his mum and dad at Smith Walk, Bury St Edmunds, was on licence at the time of the offences and has been recalled to prison.

Appearing before magistrates via prison link on Wednesday, Ah-Choon pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, assault on an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, theft, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and no insurance.

A charge of failing to report an accident was withdrawn by Mrs Harper.

The court heard that he had numerous previous convictions.

Lyndon Davies, representing Ah-Choon, said his client had been living with his parents and took his father's car to visit his ex-partner.

Mr Davies said Ah-Choon had mental health issues and had been on a "downward spiral" at the time of the offence.

He added that the crime was "opportunistic".

Magistrates sentenced Ah-Choon to a total of 14 weeks' imprisonment and ordered him to pay compensation of £100 to the officer he assaulted.

He was also handed a six-month restraining order, banning him from going to his parents' home.



