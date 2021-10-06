News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man who tried to import child sex doll admits possessing indecent images

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM October 6, 2021   
ipswich crown court

Dean Guest will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Bury St Edmunds man convicted of importing a child-like sex doll will now be sentenced at the crown court after he admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children. 

Dean Guest, 41, of Shakeroo Road, Bury St Edmunds, was previously found guilty at a magistrates' court trial of attempting to have the doll delivered to his home from Hong Kong after ordering it online. 

The sex doll, which was around 100cm tall, was seized by Border Force officials at Stansted Airport on February 11 this year. 

The court heard the sex doll had "light-coloured skin, well-developed breasts and anatomically correct female genitalia". 

During the trial, Guest said he believed the sex doll to be an adult one and was told by the seller that they were legal in the UK - but magistrates found him guilty on June 22. 

London Stansted’s terminal building Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

The sex doll was seized at Stansted Airport by Border Force officials - Credit: Stansted Airport

On Tuesday, Guest returned to Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich to plead guilty to three further charges of making indecent images. 

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said 173 indecent images of the most serious kind - category A - were found following the seizure of Guest's phone and devices. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk mum couldn't take children to school due to petrol shortages
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win
  3. 3 Pig farmer set to quit and blames Brexit for butcher shortage
  1. 4 Road reopens after stuck lorry
  2. 5 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
  3. 6 Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds
  4. 7 Two arrests after police raid suspected illegal puppy farms
  5. 8 Points to prove and shirts to win as Cook rings changes for Trophy clash
  6. 9 Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property
  7. 10 Ipswich Town's James Norwood gets his driving ban suspended

A further 167 category B images were discovered along with 381 graded as category C, the court heard. 

Guest is also due to be sentenced for possessing cannabis, which he previously admitted at an earlier hearing, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO). 

He denied breaching the SHPO, which was imposed following a previous conviction, but was again found guilty following a trial. 

At the trial, magistrates heard that police visited Guest's home on February 18, and he took a while to answer the door. 

Once officers gained entry, they found a damaged mobile phone in a cupboard. 

Prosecutors claimed Guest damaged the phone before officers were able to examine it. 

An all options pre-sentence report was ordered at a previous hearing but does not include the latest indecent image offences, Mrs Harper said. 

Magistrates committed the case to the crown court for sentence, with a possible amendment to the pre-sentence report to include the indecent image offences. 

Guest was granted conditional bail and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on a date to be fixed. 


Suffolk Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Disappointed Sam Moorsey makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town

Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible and disgusting' Accrington

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ashfield Place Farm near Debenham

Property

Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Suffolk Live

Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon