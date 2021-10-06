Man who tried to import child sex doll admits possessing indecent images

Published: 5:30 AM October 6, 2021

Dean Guest will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Bury St Edmunds man convicted of importing a child-like sex doll will now be sentenced at the crown court after he admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

Dean Guest, 41, of Shakeroo Road, Bury St Edmunds, was previously found guilty at a magistrates' court trial of attempting to have the doll delivered to his home from Hong Kong after ordering it online.

The sex doll, which was around 100cm tall, was seized by Border Force officials at Stansted Airport on February 11 this year.

The court heard the sex doll had "light-coloured skin, well-developed breasts and anatomically correct female genitalia".

During the trial, Guest said he believed the sex doll to be an adult one and was told by the seller that they were legal in the UK - but magistrates found him guilty on June 22.

The sex doll was seized at Stansted Airport by Border Force officials - Credit: Stansted Airport

On Tuesday, Guest returned to Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich to plead guilty to three further charges of making indecent images.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said 173 indecent images of the most serious kind - category A - were found following the seizure of Guest's phone and devices.

A further 167 category B images were discovered along with 381 graded as category C, the court heard.

Guest is also due to be sentenced for possessing cannabis, which he previously admitted at an earlier hearing, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He denied breaching the SHPO, which was imposed following a previous conviction, but was again found guilty following a trial.

At the trial, magistrates heard that police visited Guest's home on February 18, and he took a while to answer the door.

Once officers gained entry, they found a damaged mobile phone in a cupboard.

Prosecutors claimed Guest damaged the phone before officers were able to examine it.

An all options pre-sentence report was ordered at a previous hearing but does not include the latest indecent image offences, Mrs Harper said.

Magistrates committed the case to the crown court for sentence, with a possible amendment to the pre-sentence report to include the indecent image offences.

Guest was granted conditional bail and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on a date to be fixed.



