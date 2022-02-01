Painter and decorator banned from road for drink driving

Zak Bryant was banned from the road for 18 months - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A painter and decorator who breached a suspended prison sentence by drink driving has been banned from the road for 18 months.

Zak Bryant was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, last May at Ipswich Crown Court for an offence of causing a child under 16 to watch a sexual act and was warned that if he breached the order he may have to serve the sentence.

Bryant was back before the court on Monday and admitted breaching the suspended sentence by committing an offence of drink driving.

The court heard that police stopped him as he was driving his van in the early hours of December 28 last year.

His eyes were glazed and bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol and a breath test showed he was more than twice the drink drive limit.

Bryant, 35, of Severn Road, Bury St Edmunds, was banned from driving for 18 months and had 40 hours unpaid work added on to an earlier order.

He was also ordered to pay £400 in fines and costs.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters told Bryant he needed to “get a grip of himself” and added: “If you come back again then you might not be going out of the front door of the court.”