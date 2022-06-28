Teen ordered to sign sex offenders' register after police sting
- Credit: GREGG BROWN
A Suffolk teenager who was caught messaging a decoy child in an undercover police sting has been given a suspended sentence.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (June 27) was 19-year-old Ryan Bradley of Raedwold Drive, Bury St Edmunds.
He admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and a total of six further offences relating to making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images.
He was given a five month period of detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work and was given a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement and a programme requirement to address his offending behaviour.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.
Sentencing him Recorder Jeremy Benson warned him that if he reoffended he was likely to receive a custodial sentence.
Most Read
- 1 McKenna on Hladky and Bakinson futures
- 2 5 of the prettiest villages in Suffolk
- 3 Controversial statue on Stowmarket roundabout gets green light
- 4 Husband sues hospital over 'medical neglect' death of wife
- 5 Greater Anglia warns of further severe disruptions as more strikes planned
- 6 'Let's turn this into a fortress' - Town season ticket sales hit 16k
- 7 Missing 66-year-old woman from west Suffolk found safe
- 8 Plans for second village school scrapped in favour of bigger site
- 9 Woman in her 70s dies after serious crash in Hadleigh
- 10 Mike Bacon: A perfect start to hopefully a perfect season
Juliet Donovan for Bradley said her client had no previous convictions.