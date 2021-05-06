Suspected drug dealer arrested on 18th birthday
Published: 10:27 AM May 6, 2021
A suspected drug dealer was arrested on his 18th birthday in Bury St Edmunds after allegedly being found in possession of class A drugs.
Officers patrolling in Tollgate Lane on Wednesday spotted a man acting suspiciously before fleeing from police on foot.
An officer then saw the man allegedly throw an object into a nearby bush, which was subsequently found to be three large wraps of class A drugs.
The man was then arrested by police on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
St Edmundsbury police then revealed on Twitter that it was the man's 18th birthday.
Police said in a tweet: "Certainly a birthday he will never forget."
