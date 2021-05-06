Suspected drug dealer arrested on 18th birthday

Published: 10:27 AM May 6, 2021

The man was arrested by police in Bury St Edmunds (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A suspected drug dealer was arrested on his 18th birthday in Bury St Edmunds after allegedly being found in possession of class A drugs.

Officers patrolling in Tollgate Lane on Wednesday spotted a man acting suspiciously before fleeing from police on foot.

One male arrested for Possession with Intent to Supply Class A on #TollgateLane tonight. Male seen acting suspiciously before running from Police. Luckily one officer saw the male discard an object in the bush, which turned out to be three large wraps of Class A. 1/2 — St Edmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) May 5, 2021

An officer then saw the man allegedly throw an object into a nearby bush, which was subsequently found to be three large wraps of class A drugs.

The man was then arrested by police on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

St Edmundsbury police then revealed on Twitter that it was the man's 18th birthday.

Police said in a tweet: "Certainly a birthday he will never forget."



