Suspected drug dealer arrested on 18th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:27 AM May 6, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

The man was arrested by police in Bury St Edmunds (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A suspected drug dealer was arrested on his 18th birthday in Bury St Edmunds after allegedly being found in possession of class A drugs.

Officers patrolling in Tollgate Lane on Wednesday spotted a man acting suspiciously before fleeing from police on foot.

An officer then saw the man allegedly throw an object into a nearby bush, which was subsequently found to be three large wraps of class A drugs.

The man was then arrested by police on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

St Edmundsbury police then revealed on Twitter that it was the man's 18th birthday.

Police said in a tweet: "Certainly a birthday he will never forget."


