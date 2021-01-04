Ipswich man accused of driving wrong way down A14 released under investigation

Published: 7:00 PM January 4, 2021

Police were called to a stretch of the A14 on Saturday night

An Ipswich man arrested after police were called to reports of a car travelling in the wrong direction along the A14 has been released under investigation.

Suffolk police officers were called to a stretch of the road near Bury St Edmunds shortly after 8pm on Saturday night.

The force had received reports of a Honda Jazz travelling eastbound on the westbound carriageway of the A14 in the Kentford area.

Officers from Bury St Edmunds and the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police were contacted on Saturday, January 2, at 8.05pm, following reports that a Honda Jazz was travelling eastbound on the westbound carriageway on the A14 in the Kentford area.

"A man in his 70s, from the Ipswich area, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

"He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."