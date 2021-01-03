Driver arrested after police meet car 'travelling wrong way on A14'

Published: 1:12 PM January 3, 2021

Police responded to reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the A14 - Credit: NSRAPT/Twitter

A driver was arrested after police reported meeting a car 'head-on' as it travelled the wrong way down the A14.

The incident happened on the road near Bury St Edmunds on Saturday night.

Officers from the town and the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were called to the area following reports of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction.

In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon, the roads and armed policing unit said: "One of the units responding had a close call as the subject vehicle met them head on."

"The vehicle was soon safely stopped and the driver arrested."