Audi convertible stolen from lay-by

Published: 12:42 PM September 27, 2021

An Audi convertible has been stolen from a lay by in North Stow

Police are investigating after Audi convertible was stolen from a lay-by near Bury St Edmunds.

The Audi A4 S Line was stolen from a layby on the B1106 near North Stow on Sunday, September 26 at some point between 3.30pm and 4.45pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The vehicle, with the registration, VE08 VJO had been left parked in a lay-by on the B1106 North Stow, between Wordwell and Elveden.

If you saw the car being taken or have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police Crime Coordination Centre quoting crime reference 37/53697/21.