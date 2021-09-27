News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Audi convertible stolen from lay-by

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:42 PM September 27, 2021   
Stock image.

An Audi convertible has been stolen from a lay by in North Stow

Police are investigating after Audi convertible was stolen from a lay-by near Bury St Edmunds. 

The Audi A4 S Line was stolen from a layby on the B1106 near North Stow on Sunday, September 26 at some point between 3.30pm and 4.45pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The vehicle, with the registration, VE08 VJO  had been left parked in a lay-by on the B1106 North Stow, between Wordwell and Elveden. 

If you saw the car being taken or have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police Crime Coordination Centre quoting crime reference 37/53697/21.

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shell has closed some of its UK petrol stations - but Suffolk garages remain open

Suffolk Live

Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Queues forming outside the Asda fuelling station in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns on the ball at Portman Road against Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday | Live

How it all unfolded: Town grab late point against Owls in bizarre fashion

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon