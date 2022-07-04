News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Bank cards and cash stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:03 PM July 4, 2022
One of the incidents happened in Mill Road, near Bury St Edmunds town centre

One of the incidents happened in Mill Road, near Bury St Edmunds town centre - Credit: Google Maps

Bank cards and cash were among the items stolen in a recent spate of thefts from cars parked in Bury St Edmunds.

The first incident happened near garages in Mill Road, near the town centre, at some point between 8pm on Thursday and 11am on Friday.

Entry was gained to an unlocked Citroen vehicle, with several pairs of sunglasses, a sat nav and a light stolen from within.

The second incident happened in Bartlow Place at some point between 10.45pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

A purse containing bank cards and cash was taken from an unlocked Volkswagen.

Police are urging residents to remove belongings from inside their vehicles and ensure they are locked.

Anyone with information related to either of the two thefts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/41489/22 for the first incident and 37/41492/22 for the second.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A12 speed camera

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
The Swan in Worlingworth, one of the most isolated communities in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
An arson attack took place at the National Trust site in Flatford

Suffolk Constabulary

Ice cream kiosk at Suffolk beauty spot destroyed in arson

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon