BMW seized after drug search outside bus station

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:49 AM February 27, 2021   
BMW seized outside Bury St Edmunds library and bus station

Police tweeted a photo of a BMW 1 Series being loaded onto a recovery lorry in St Andrew's Street North, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday - Credit: NSRAPT/Twitter

Police said numerous bags of suspected class A drugs were found, along with a large amount of cash, after a car was stopped in Bury St Edmunds.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) posted a photo on Twitter of a BMW 1 Series being loaded onto a recovery truck opposite the bus station after being seized on Friday.

NSRAPT tweeted: "Vehicle stopped in Bury St Edmunds today.

"Driver stop searched for drugs. Numerous bags of white powder believed to be Class A found, a large amount of cash and the car were seized."

The team thanks Norfolk and Suffolk's shared dog unit and police colleagues in Norwich for their assistance.

