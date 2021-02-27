BMW seized after drug search outside bus station
Published: 7:49 AM February 27, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT/Twitter
Police said numerous bags of suspected class A drugs were found, along with a large amount of cash, after a car was stopped in Bury St Edmunds.
Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) posted a photo on Twitter of a BMW 1 Series being loaded onto a recovery truck opposite the bus station after being seized on Friday.
NSRAPT tweeted: "Vehicle stopped in Bury St Edmunds today.
"Driver stop searched for drugs. Numerous bags of white powder believed to be Class A found, a large amount of cash and the car were seized."
The team thanks Norfolk and Suffolk's shared dog unit and police colleagues in Norwich for their assistance.