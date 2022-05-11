News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suspected bombs dug up at building site in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:15 AM May 11, 2022
A number of suspected bombs have been found in a building site in Bury St Edmunds

A number of suspected of bombs have been dug up on a building site in Bury St Edmunds. 

Police were called to reports that a number of suspected bombs discovered in Dettingen Way at 7.30am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the bombs are believed to be mortar explosives that were found on the building site. 

A 100m cordon has been put in place, encompassing part of the industrial estate and involving the evacuation of some buildings in the zone.

The public footpath at the Westley Road end has also been closed.

An Army bomb disposal team has now arrived at the scene, with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also in attendance.  

