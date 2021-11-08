Man arrested outside Bury St Edmunds nightclub after bouncers find airgun
- Credit: Chris Shimwell
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after bouncers at a Bury St Edmunds nightclub found an airgun during a routine search.
Security staff at Flex nightclub in St Andrews Street found the air weapon during a routine door search shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday, November 6.
Police were called, and a man was arrested over suspicion of possession of a firearm.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail to answer on December 2.
Flex boss, Dominic Creffield said: "It was found in one of our searches because we were searching nearly everyone who came in.
You may also want to watch:
"It's the first time we've found a weapon — we were shocked that it happens."
"Mostly we deal with drink, drugs and fake IDs."
Most Read
- 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 2 A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
- 3 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
- 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 5 Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know
- 6 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 7 Road to be closed 'for a number of hours' following crash
- 8 Two air ambulances called as A12 crash shuts road until past rush hour
- 9 A14 reopens after large pothole damages three cars
- 10 Former cafe could be converted into homes
Mr Creffield added that the nightclub was searching more people in response to recent spikings.
"We were doing one in ten — that's now one in three," he said. "We have extra door staff, plus we're keeping a duty manager on the door at all times."