Man arrested outside Bury St Edmunds nightclub after bouncers find airgun

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after bouncers at a Bury St Edmunds nightclub found an airgun during a routine search.

Security staff at Flex nightclub in St Andrews Street found the air weapon during a routine door search shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday, November 6.

Police were called, and a man was arrested over suspicion of possession of a firearm.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail to answer on December 2.

Flex boss, Dominic Creffield said: "It was found in one of our searches because we were searching nearly everyone who came in.

You may also want to watch:

"It's the first time we've found a weapon — we were shocked that it happens."

"Mostly we deal with drink, drugs and fake IDs."

Mr Creffield added that the nightclub was searching more people in response to recent spikings.

"We were doing one in ten — that's now one in three," he said. "We have extra door staff, plus we're keeping a duty manager on the door at all times."