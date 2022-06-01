Two men flee after being caught burgling Bury St Edmunds home

Two burglars were caught in a Bury St Edmunds home forcing entry to the property.

The incident happened at about 12.35pm on Monday at a home in Mayfield Road, Suffolk police said.

The suspects had forced entry to the home and were disturbed by the occupants as they returned home.

Two men fled the address on foot in the direction of Heron Road.

The first suspect is described as of slim build, about 5ft 10ins tall, aged in his early 30s and wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoody with blue writing across the chest and the hood worn up.

The second suspect is described as being of slim build and similar height, and wearing black tracksuit bottoms with a black hoody worn with the hood up.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity, or a suspicious vehicle in the area, or who knows the identities of the those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/33185/22.

