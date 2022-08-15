Chickens stolen after thieves break into enclosure on west Suffolk farm
Published: 10:47 AM August 15, 2022
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Seven chickens have been stolen after thieves broke into an enclosure on a farm in west Suffolk.
The incident happened at some point between 12am on Monday, August 8 and 6am the following Saturday in Chedburgh, near Bury St Edmunds.
A nesting box was broken into, with six Silkie pullets and a Polish bantam taken.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the theft to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51892/22.