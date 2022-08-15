News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chickens stolen after thieves break into enclosure on west Suffolk farm

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:47 AM August 15, 2022
Hens in shed

The chickens were taken from a farm near Bury St Edmunds (file photo) - Credit: Denise Bradley

Seven chickens have been stolen after thieves broke into an enclosure on a farm in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at some point between 12am on Monday, August 8 and 6am the following Saturday in Chedburgh, near Bury St Edmunds.

A nesting box was broken into, with six Silkie pullets and a Polish bantam taken.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51892/22.

