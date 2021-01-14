News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged with drugs offences as Metropolitan Police county lines operation continues

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:38 PM January 14, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM January 14, 2021
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

A London man has been charged with alleged drugs offences in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk - Credit: IAN BURT

A London man has been charged with alleged drugs offences in Suffolk as part of a joint operation with Metropolitan Police.

Zac Patterson, 27, was arrested in Hertfordshire on Wednesday, January 13, as Suffolk police and the Met investigate county lines drug dealing between London and Suffolk.

It is alleged he was involved in drug offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Patterson, of Iverson Road in London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin from December 1, 2019 to March 30 last year.

He is due to appear before Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 14.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Latest Covid-19 infection rates for Suffolk and north Essex

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Police carry out coastal vehicle checks as 39 Covid fines handed out

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon