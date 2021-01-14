Man charged with drugs offences as Metropolitan Police county lines operation continues

Published: 3:38 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM January 14, 2021

A London man has been charged with alleged drugs offences in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk - Credit: IAN BURT

A London man has been charged with alleged drugs offences in Suffolk as part of a joint operation with Metropolitan Police.

Zac Patterson, 27, was arrested in Hertfordshire on Wednesday, January 13, as Suffolk police and the Met investigate county lines drug dealing between London and Suffolk.

It is alleged he was involved in drug offences in Bury St Edmunds.

Patterson, of Iverson Road in London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin from December 1, 2019 to March 30 last year.

He is due to appear before Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 14.