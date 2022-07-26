News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Elderly victim has bank card stolen at cash machine in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:42 PM July 26, 2022
A distraction theft happened in Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds

A distraction theft happened in Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly person had their bank card stolen while withdrawing money at a cash machine in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened at about 11.35am today in the Butter Market in the west Suffolk town.

According to Suffolk police, an elderly victim was attempting to withdraw cash when an unknown male suspect waved a leaflet in front of them, saying "the machine was not working".

The bank card then went missing.

Police said the victim then checked their account and noticed a cash withdrawal had been made using their card and reported the incident to the bank.

The man is described as of large build, aged in his 30s, and was wearing a "reddish" coloured top with writing/lettering on the shoulders with a black cap.

A similar incident is reported to have happened outside a building society on the Cornhill.

Police are urging shoppers to be vigilant after the distraction theft.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/47574/22.

