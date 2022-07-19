News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV of man after theft in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM July 19, 2022
The incident happened in Bury St Edmunds in May

The incident happened in Bury St Edmunds in May - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in Dettingen Way in west Suffolk town on Friday, May 27, Suffolk police said.

A dark grey Radrhino 6 electric bike was stolen in the road before a man then loaded it on to a train at Bury St Edmunds railway station.

Police are appealing to trace the man pictured.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/32605/22.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

