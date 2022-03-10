Cyclist knocked off bike in fail-to-stop incident

Eastgate street in Bury St Edmunds where a cyclist was hit in a fail to stop collision - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has been knocked off her bike during a fail-to-stop collision in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened at around midday yesterday, March 9, on Eastgate Street in the Suffolk town.

A cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was reportedly knocked off her bike at the pedestrian crossing near Eastgate Stores by a white car, which failed to stop.

She was not injured, however police officers said she was shaken by the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or those driving in the area around the time of the incident who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 136 of 9 March.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.