Firework put through letterbox in Bury St Edmunds home

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:27 PM November 9, 2021
The incident happened in Northumberland Avenue in Bury St Edmunds

The incident happened in Northumberland Avenue in Bury St Edmunds

A firework was posted through a letterbox at a property in Bury St Edmunds on bonfire night. 

Police say the incident happened in Northumberland Avenue at about 9.20pm on Friday, November 5.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We had a report of a firework put through a letterbox in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, November 5. 

"Minor damage was caused to the inside of the letter box and the inside of the door."

Bury St Edmunds News

