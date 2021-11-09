Firework put through letterbox in Bury St Edmunds home

The incident happened in Northumberland Avenue in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A firework was posted through a letterbox at a property in Bury St Edmunds on bonfire night.

Police say the incident happened in Northumberland Avenue at about 9.20pm on Friday, November 5.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We had a report of a firework put through a letterbox in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, November 5.

"Minor damage was caused to the inside of the letter box and the inside of the door."