Firework put through letterbox in Bury St Edmunds home
Published: 2:27 PM November 9, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A firework was posted through a letterbox at a property in Bury St Edmunds on bonfire night.
Police say the incident happened in Northumberland Avenue at about 9.20pm on Friday, November 5.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We had a report of a firework put through a letterbox in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, November 5.
"Minor damage was caused to the inside of the letter box and the inside of the door."