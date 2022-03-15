News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Closure order on Bury St Edmunds flats after crackdown on drug activity

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:44 PM March 15, 2022
Police in Suffolk have closed flats in Bury St Edmunds after persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality

Two flats in Bury St Edmunds have been subjected to closure orders by police as part of a crackdown on drug-related crimes.

The Britten Place flats in the Suffolk town were issued with closure orders in response to persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality taking place at the two addresses.

The orders, granted by Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 24 under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, prevent the tenants from living at those addresses initially for a period of three months.

It also bans anyone else from being there other than those deemed as requiring access, such as Havebury Housing Partnership.

Inspector John Murray, locality inspector for Bury St Edmunds, said: “Such actions are a last resort, but we have a duty and are prepared to act in response to complaints of anti-social behaviour which have a detrimental impact on the quality of life for those residents affected. 

“Havebury Housing Partnership and Suffolk Police carried out joint reassurance visits to all the residents in the block and the wider community, who all expressed relief that the individuals had been removed and were fully supportive of police action.”

