East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Shoplifters arrested after car and thousands of pounds of clothing seized

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:52 PM October 17, 2022
Police recovered over one thousand pounds worth of clothes after thefts from shops in Bury St Edmunds

Suspected shoplifters have been arrested after a car and thousands of pounds of clothing were seized by police.

The arrest was made in Bury St Edmunds last week.

According to police, the clothes had been stolen from shops in the west Suffolk town.

Four people were arrested by officers in connection with the thefts.

A spokesman for the force said: "One of the highlights of this week for us was the arrest of four shoplifters who thought they could come to the town and steal from local shops.

"Offenders arrested, car seized and thousands of pounds of clothing recovered.

"Great effort by our response and safe neighbourhood teams".

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

