Shoplifters arrested after car and thousands of pounds of clothing seized
Published: 1:52 PM October 17, 2022
- Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police
Suspected shoplifters have been arrested after a car and thousands of pounds of clothing were seized by police.
The arrest was made in Bury St Edmunds last week.
According to police, the clothes had been stolen from shops in the west Suffolk town.
Four people were arrested by officers in connection with the thefts.
A spokesman for the force said: "One of the highlights of this week for us was the arrest of four shoplifters who thought they could come to the town and steal from local shops.
"Offenders arrested, car seized and thousands of pounds of clothing recovered.
"Great effort by our response and safe neighbourhood teams".