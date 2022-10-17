Shoplifters arrested after car and thousands of pounds of clothing seized

Police recovered over one thousand pounds worth of clothes after thefts from shops in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police

Suspected shoplifters have been arrested after a car and thousands of pounds of clothing were seized by police.

The arrest was made in Bury St Edmunds last week.

According to police, the clothes had been stolen from shops in the west Suffolk town.

One of the highlights of this week for us was the arrest of four shoplifters who thought they could come to the town & steal from local shops. Offenders arrested, car seized & thousands of pounds of clothing recovered. Great effort by our response and safer neighbourhood teams. pic.twitter.com/WKN8ldpWJY — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) October 16, 2022

Four people were arrested by officers in connection with the thefts.

A spokesman for the force said: "One of the highlights of this week for us was the arrest of four shoplifters who thought they could come to the town and steal from local shops.

"Offenders arrested, car seized and thousands of pounds of clothing recovered.

"Great effort by our response and safe neighbourhood teams".