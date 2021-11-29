News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Handbag stolen from parked car in busy Bury St Edmunds street

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:51 PM November 29, 2021
A handbag has been stolen from a car in Angell Hill, Bury St Edmunds

A handbag has been stolen from a car in Angell Hill, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A handbag was stolen from the back seat of an unlocked car in Bury St Edmunds this weekend — prompting police to call for motorists to be cautious.

The handbag was stolen from the rear seats of an unlocked car parked in Angel Hill in the town between 11am and 11.15am on Saturday, November 27. 

Police are now urging people to not leave personal belongings in vehicles. 

Anyone with any information to the theft should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/67157/21.

