Car stolen from outside house in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:54 AM January 11, 2022
A car has been stolen from outside a property in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

A car has been stolen from outside a property in Bury St Edmunds

A green Honda Accord has been stolen overnight from outside a house in Bury St Edmunds. 

The car was stolen from outside a home in Fen Way sometime between 7pm Sunday, January 9, and 5am Monday, January 10. 

The vehicle's registration number is CF53 RZT. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1751/22. 

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

