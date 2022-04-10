News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Young male arrested after being found hiding two large knives

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:35 PM April 10, 2022
A young male was found with two knives and Class A wraps in Bury St Edmunds.

A young male has been arrested in a Suffolk town after being found with two large kitchen knives hidden in his waistband.

In a tweet, Bury St Edmunds police said the "juvenile male" had also been found in the town with a large amount of Class A wraps which were recovered from his jacket pocket.

