Young male arrested after being found hiding two large knives
Published: 9:35 PM April 10, 2022
- Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police
A young male has been arrested in a Suffolk town after being found with two large kitchen knives hidden in his waistband.
In a tweet, Bury St Edmunds police said the "juvenile male" had also been found in the town with a large amount of Class A wraps which were recovered from his jacket pocket.
