Young male arrested after being found hiding two large knives

A young male was found with two knives and Class A wraps in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police

A young male has been arrested in a Suffolk town after being found with two large kitchen knives hidden in his waistband.

In a tweet, Bury St Edmunds police said the "juvenile male" had also been found in the town with a large amount of Class A wraps which were recovered from his jacket pocket.

Good result for #NRT5 tonight… S23 drugs search in #BSE on a juvenile male whereby we found 2 large kitchen knives concealed in the males waistband, and then a large amount of Class A wraps recovered from the males jacket pocket! #arrested #670 #1884 #463 pic.twitter.com/HuXtXv6VHQ — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) April 10, 2022

