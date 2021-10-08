Bury man could face jail after admitting drugs charges
A Bury St Edmunds man has admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and will be sentenced at the crown court.
Police witnessed Daniel Frodsham, 22, supplying cannabis in Bury on November 20, 2020, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.
Officers then searched his home address and 11.95 grams of cocaine was discovered along with a tick list, Ruth Becker, prosecuting, told the court.
Frodsham, of Janey Road, Bury St Edmunds, made full admissions in police interview.
The court heard he had no previous convictions.
You may also want to watch:
Appearing before magistrates on Friday, Frodsham pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.
Lyndon Davies, mitigating, requested a pre-sentence report and said it was "not inevitable" that Frodsham would face immediate custody.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
- 2 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
- 3 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
- 4 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
- 5 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
- 6 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
- 7 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
- 8 'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back
- 9 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
- 10 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
Mr Davies told magistrates that the sentence could fall within the suspended sentence range.
Magistrates did order an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and granted Frodsham unconditional bail.
He will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.