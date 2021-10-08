Bury man could face jail after admitting drugs charges

Published: 7:00 PM October 8, 2021

A Bury St Edmunds man has admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and will be sentenced at the crown court.

Police witnessed Daniel Frodsham, 22, supplying cannabis in Bury on November 20, 2020, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Officers then searched his home address and 11.95 grams of cocaine was discovered along with a tick list, Ruth Becker, prosecuting, told the court.

Frodsham, of Janey Road, Bury St Edmunds, made full admissions in police interview.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Appearing before magistrates on Friday, Frodsham pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Lyndon Davies, mitigating, requested a pre-sentence report and said it was "not inevitable" that Frodsham would face immediate custody.

Mr Davies told magistrates that the sentence could fall within the suspended sentence range.

Magistrates did order an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and granted Frodsham unconditional bail.

He will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.