Man accused of rape and sexual assault appears in court

Published: 4:30 PM October 8, 2021

A Bury St Edmunds man has appeared in court accused of rape, sexual assault and possessing indecent and extreme images of children and animals.

George Carter, 27, of Raedwald Drive, Bury, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face 10 charges, including two counts of rape and one offence of sexual assault alleged to have happened in 2019.

Carter is also charged with five counts of making indecent images of children after 3,755 images and 135 videos of the most serious kind - category A - were allegedly discovered.

The other charges relate to the alleged discovery of 1,712 category B images and 49 videos and 1,814 category C images and 14 videos.

Carter is also facing two other charges of possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images of animals.

No pleas were taken by magistrates and the case was sent to the crown court.

Carter was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 5.