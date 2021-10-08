News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man accused of rape and sexual assault appears in court

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM October 8, 2021   
Nigel Hensby appeared on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre at Suffolk Magi

George Carter appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Bury St Edmunds man has appeared in court accused of rape, sexual assault and possessing indecent and extreme images of children and animals. 

George Carter, 27, of Raedwald Drive, Bury, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face 10 charges, including two counts of rape and one offence of sexual assault alleged to have happened in 2019. 

Carter is also charged with five counts of making indecent images of children after 3,755 images and 135 videos of the most serious kind - category A - were allegedly discovered. 

The other charges relate to the alleged discovery of 1,712 category B images and 49 videos and 1,814 category C images and 14 videos. 

Carter is also facing two other charges of possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images of animals. 

No pleas were taken by magistrates and the case was sent to the crown court. 

Carter was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 5. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  2. 2 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  3. 3 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  1. 4 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  2. 5 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
  3. 6 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  4. 7 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
  5. 8 'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back
  6. 9 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  7. 10 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

Updated

Road reopens after stuck lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk has missed out on funding to boost local bus services.

Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon