Bury man denies arson, criminal damage and causing GBH

Published: 4:00 PM October 13, 2021

A Bury St Edmunds man who has denied arson, criminal damage and causing grievous bodily harm to a woman has been remanded in custody.

Daniel Mitson, 27, of Fleming Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to charges of arson, causing GBH without intent and criminal damage.

It is alleged that Mitson damaged a pint glass, destroyed a wicker bin by fire and inflicted GBH on a woman on Monday in Bury St Edmunds, prosecutor Lesla Small told magistrates.

Mitson, who appeared via video link from Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

He was represented by solicitor Declan Gallagher at the hearing.

Magistrates remanded Mitson in custody and he will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 10.











