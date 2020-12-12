News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Man could face jail over threatening messages sent to former partner

Jane Hunt

Published: 10:00 AM December 12, 2020   
A 36-year-old man who sent his former partner threatening text messages has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced in January.

Daniel Bryant, of Severn Road, Bury St Edmunds pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment and sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety in January this year.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence on Bryant said the offences were serious and he had put the victim in a great deal of fear.

She said there was a background of Bryant showing a tendency to behave in the same way and although a pre-sentence report would look at non-custodial options she wasn’t excluding the option of an immediate prison sentence.

Bryant’s sentencing hearing will take place on January 5, 6 or 7.

