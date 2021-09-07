Men in Bury murder probe released from bail, but inquiries continue
Two men arrested in connection with a murder in Bury St Edmunds have been released from bail, but remain under investigation.
The men were arrested after the fatal stabbing of 47-year-old Neil Charles on a residential street back in June.
Mr Charles was found with serious injuries in Winsford Road in the early hours of Sunday, June 20.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, but police later confirmed he had died and a murder investigation was launched.
A Home Office post-mortem examination found Mr Charles died of a single stab wound to the chest.
Two men, one in his 50s and a teenager, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on the day of the incident.
They were both given bail dates to answer in July and on Tuesday September 7. But police say they have both now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 32846/21.
