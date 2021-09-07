News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Men in Bury murder probe released from bail, but inquiries continue

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:56 PM September 7, 2021   
Police at the the scene of a stabbing in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two men arrested in connection with a murder in Bury St Edmunds have been released from bail, but remain under investigation.

The men were arrested after the fatal stabbing of 47-year-old Neil Charles on a residential street back in June.

Mr Charles was found with serious injuries in Winsford Road in the early hours of Sunday, June 20.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but police later confirmed he had died and a murder investigation was launched.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found Mr Charles died of a single stab wound to the chest.

Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two men, one in his 50s and a teenager, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on the day of the incident.

They were both given bail dates to answer in July and on Tuesday September 7. But police say they have both now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 32846/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW convertible stolen while on test drive
  2. 2 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  3. 3 6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs
  1. 4 'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location
  2. 5 Documentary requests, mini battles and magnet signings - Ashton on transfer window
  3. 6 Ashton: Late Celina and Morsy deals were 'touch and go'
  4. 7 Coffee chain Tim Hortons to open Ipswich branch later this year
  5. 8 Two arrested after town centre assault
  6. 9 Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village
  7. 10 Drunk who dangled legs over Orwell Bridge admits public nuisance charge
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital.

Suffolk Constabulary

'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Bloor Homes scheme for Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Children starting at Maidstone Infants School, Felixstowe, in September 2005

Nostalgia

September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon