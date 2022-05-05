News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bury St Edmunds stabbing victim out of critical condition

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:28 PM May 5, 2022
A 17-year-old from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double stabbing in Bury

The female victim of the Bury St Edmunds double stabbing is no longer in a critical condition - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The surviving victim of the double stabbing in Bury St Edmunds last week is no longer in a critical condition, police have confirmed.

Police were called an apartment complex in Harland Court, off Station Hill, at about 3pm on Tuesday, April 26.

Officers found two victims with stab wounds in a flat. 

The double stabbing took place in Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds

The double stabbing took place in Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Karl Skoulding, 40, died at the scene shortly after officers arrived, while another victim, a woman in her 40s was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Police have now described her condition as stable.

Examining Mr Skoulding's body, a Home Office post mortem determined multiple stab wounds as the cause of death.

Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on April 26. - Credit: Suffolk police

A murder probe has been launched and two people – including a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have confirmed the teenager will not face any charges, while the other suspect, a 38-year-old man, has been released on bail until Friday, May 22

Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Harland Court area between 2pm and 3pm on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/24952/22.

