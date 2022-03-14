News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jury empanelled in Bury St Edmunds murder trial

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:22 PM March 14, 2022
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but remain under investigation

A jury has been empanelled in the murder trial of Neil Charles - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

A jury has been empanelled in the trial of a Suffolk father and son who are accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday ( March 14) are David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds.

They have pleaded not guilty to murdering Neil Charles in June last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Their trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

After the jury was empanelled Judge Martyn Levett sent it away until Thursday ( March 17).

Mr Charles suffered a single stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20 and  died from his injuries two days later.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran outside the High Court in London for a copyright trial over Shape of You

Ed Sheeran

Jamal Edwards ‘did not see similarity' between Sheeran song and other track

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson throws his shirt to the ground in frustration, as heads back to the dressing room jus

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth | Live

Matchday Recap: Injuries strike again as Town draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The chickens at Clinks Care Farm in Beccles which are given the donated Christmas trees to eat. Pict

Suffolk Live News

Further bird flu detection confirmed around Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Spring

5 routes that make Suffolk the best place for a spring walk

Tom Swindles

person