Jury empanelled in Bury St Edmunds murder trial

A jury has been empanelled in the murder trial of Neil Charles - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

A jury has been empanelled in the trial of a Suffolk father and son who are accused of murdering a 47-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday ( March 14) are David King, 55, and Edward King, 18, both of Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds.

They have pleaded not guilty to murdering Neil Charles in June last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Their trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

After the jury was empanelled Judge Martyn Levett sent it away until Thursday ( March 17).

Mr Charles suffered a single stab wound to the chest following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate early on Sunday, June 20 and died from his injuries two days later.